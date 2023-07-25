NEWPORT CITY – During their meeting Monday evening, the Newport City Council granted Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) a 45-day advancement notice waiver before performing upgrades to the VELCO substation on Clyde Street in Newport City.
The waiver means that VELCO does not need to alert neighboring property owners of the project. For that to happen, VELCO needed support of the city council. They still need support from the planning commission. The Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) also reportedly agreed that the waiver should be granted.