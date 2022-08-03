NEWPORT CITY – During their meeting Monday evening, members of the Newport City Council agreed that they had no concerns about the Grant of Environmental Restriction and Right of Access being placed by the State on property owned by the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CPR) on the Glen Road.
The Grant of Environmental Restriction and Right of Access is an instrument to convey real property rights from the Grantor to the Grantee, (the grantee in this case is the State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources) including, but not limited to, rights of access, other rights, obligations, covenants, and use restrictions which will run with the Parcel in perpetuity. According to the formal request made by the state, they requested the Grant as “a necessary component in completing the corrective action plan taking place at the site. It includes restrictions that enures [SIC] future railroad-related activities or future change of use on this Parcel do not increase the ecological, human, or environmental risks within or outside the Parcel.”