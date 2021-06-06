Newport City Council Meeting
Regular Meeting Agenda
Monday, June 7 , 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Option to Appear In Person at the Newport City Municipal Building
As part of the Vermont Forward plan, Universal Guidance will be practiced*
In Order to Participate Remotely:
Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#
or
by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote
*Universal Guidance Includes: stay home if sick, wear a mask if not fully vaccinated, Ensure 6-foot physical distancing for those not fully vaccinated, practice good hygiene, and think before you travel.