Regular Meeting Agenda
Monday, December 21, 2020, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
REMOTE MEETING
The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures
In Order to Participate Remotely:
Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#
or by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote
Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order
Approve Minutes of December 7, 2020
Comments by Members of the Public
Newport City Elementary School Winter Song Video Presentation
Continued Discussion: No. 164. An Act Relating to the Regulation of Cannabis; Liz Vickers & David Templeman, Vote
Planning Commission Member Resignation, Vote
East Side Water Tower Update; Wayne Elliott from A&E Engineering
FY21-22 Operational Budget Review: Public Works & Other & Capital Budget
Executive session under 1 V.S.A. § 313(a)(2) (Real Estate), Vote
New Business
Old Business
Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: January 4, 2021 @ 6:30pm
Adjourn