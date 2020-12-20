Regular Meeting Agenda

Monday, December 21, 2020, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

REMOTE MEETING

The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures

In Order to Participate Remotely:

Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#

or by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote

 

Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order

Approve Minutes of December 7, 2020

Comments by Members of the Public

Newport City Elementary School Winter Song Video Presentation

Continued Discussion: No. 164. An Act Relating to the Regulation of Cannabis; Liz Vickers & David Templeman, Vote

Planning Commission Member Resignation, Vote

East Side Water Tower Update; Wayne Elliott from A&E Engineering

FY21-22 Operational Budget Review: Public Works & Other & Capital Budget

Executive session under 1 V.S.A. § 313(a)(2) (Real Estate), Vote

New Business  

Old Business

Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: January 4, 2021 @ 6:30pm

 Adjourn

Tags

Recommended for you