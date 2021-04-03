Regular Meeting Agenda
Monday, April 5, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
REMOTE MEETING
The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures
In Order to Participate Remotely:
Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#
or
by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote
*Public Hearing on a Community Development Block Grant Application
