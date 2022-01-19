NEWPORT CITY – The Newport City Fire Department has a new off-road vehicle to help keep communities safe. The department put the six-passenger unit into service on Jan. 11. They bought it from Walt’s Sales and Service in Derby.
Fire Chief John Harlamert explained that with the legal road use of off-road vehicles in the city, the department believed it was an opportune time to upgrade their 2005 side-by-side they had for 15 years.
“Our old one was a two-person unit that we adapted to carry four people and a patient,” he explained. Harlamert said that last winter, the old unit struggled to transport four people and a patient during a rescue on a snowmobile trail in Coventry. “It wasn’t balanced properly.”
According to Harlamert, the old two-seat unit was also underpowered.