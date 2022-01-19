New Rig

Newport City Fire Chief John Haralmert, City Clerk and Treasurer Jim Johnson, City Council President Melissa Pettersson, Mayor Paul Monette, City Manager Laura Dolgin, and City Council Member John Wilson stand next to the fire department’s new off-road rescue vehicle. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

NEWPORT CITY – The Newport City Fire Department has a new off-road vehicle to help keep communities safe. The department put the six-passenger unit into service on Jan. 11. They bought it from Walt’s Sales and Service in Derby.

Fire Chief John Harlamert explained that with the legal road use of off-road vehicles in the city, the department believed it was an opportune time to upgrade their 2005 side-by-side they had for 15 years.

“Our old one was a two-person unit that we adapted to carry four people and a patient,” he explained. Harlamert said that last winter, the old unit struggled to transport four people and a patient during a rescue on a snowmobile trail in Coventry. “It wasn’t balanced properly.”

According to Harlamert, the old two-seat unit was also underpowered.

