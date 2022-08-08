NEWPORT CITY – A special ceremony was held in Gardner Memorial Park on Sunday in honor of Newport City becoming a Purple Heart Community and to honor National Purple Heart Day. Local veterans and city officials gathered at the war monument to mark the city's first Purple Heart Day ceremony. Newport City is purportedly the state's first Purple Heart Community. The Purple Heart is given to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military.
Rhett Bessey, Vermont Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) State Commander, said Newport City became a Purple Heart Community in May, and Vermont became a Purple Heart State on August 1. A Purple Heart Community designation means that the city truly recognizes the sacrifices the men and women have made in the line of duty. Newport City is the first Purple Heart community in the state, but Bessey and his peers indicated that other cities and communities will soon follow their lead.