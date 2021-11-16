The Newport City Police Department is relaxing the no facial hair policy for November to help ensure children have a happy holiday season.
The department takes part in the initiative around this time of year for several reasons, Bingham said. He explained that many of his staff members like to hunt, and the effort allows them to grow out their facial hair for the month. Those who wish to participate pay at least $50 for the opportunity. The department usually has a no-hair below the top lip policy.
