LEBANON N.H. – The parents of three-year-old Aweyn West are hoping for the best outcome after the little boy almost drowned last Tuesday in a family member’s pool in Newport City.
Aweyn’s mother, Nakira West of North Troy, explained during a phone interview Thursday afternoon that she was home when she received a phone call from someone who said her son arrived at the North Country Hospital Emergency Department unresponsive and medical professionals were working on resurrecting him.
Provost said that on Thursday, West said that Aweyn was more alert than he had been in the last several days.
“He’s moving around a little bit more and breathing on his own,” West said. “So far, all scans have come back good so far. He’s trying to talk and to open his eyes, and he’s more aware of his surroundings.”
Provost and West think they will have more information on Aweyn’s prognosis in a few days.
Family members have started a Go Fund Me Page https://gofund.me/9d3a118c
