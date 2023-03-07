Newport City has a new mayor!
Beth Barnes won the mayor seat with a vote of 230.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Snow showers. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 12:47 am
Newport City has a new mayor!
Beth Barnes won the mayor seat with a vote of 230.
Rod Owens secured 154 votes, Carl King secured 53 votes, and Nathan St. George secured 34 votes.
City Council members elected to two open seats were Chris Vachon (incumbent) with 368 votes and A. Carter Finegan with 203.
Challengers Clark Curtis and Carl King secured 218 and 120 votes respectively.
The Newport City School Budget passed 381 to 171.
The Municipal Budget Passed 397 to 156.
Union School Budgets
369 votes were for the North Country Union High School Budget with 187 votes against
372 votes were for The North Country Union Junior High School Budget with 178 votes against.
Votes from other districts are yet to be official for the two North Country Union schools
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.