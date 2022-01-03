NEWPORT CITY – A 34-year-old inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) died Saturday.
Michael Cornell had been at the facility since last February. The Department of Corrections reports that in accordance with its COVID-19 mitigation protocol, Cornell was living in the quarantine unit after returning from an outside medical appointment.
Prison staff found Cornell in his cell and began preforming life-saving efforts. They called outside medical professionals, including state police, for assistance before noon. They continued life saving efforts and took him to North Country Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.
The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, officials said. The death is not considered suspicious, Rachel Feldman from the DOC reported Sunday.
The DOC will conduct an internal investigation that will include an administrative and medical review of Cornell’s death. As per state law and protocol, the Vermont State Police and the Prisoner’s Rights Office were notified about the death and will conduct separate investigations. The investigations will be in conjunction with the Vermont DOC administrative and medical reviews.