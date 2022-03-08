A restaurant job at the age of 15 led Tina Bliss to owning one of the region's best-known pizza restaurants. Bliss owns Hoagie’s Pizza, and Pasta in the Waterfront Plaza in Newport City, the TBar, the Derby Hoagie’s, and the Express Way Mini-Mart attached to the Derby location.
Bliss studied business management at the University of Vermont. She also managed a hotel and banquet facility in Silverthorne, Colorado, before starting her own business in Vermont.
"It was an idea, a hope that it would work, and a lot of fear," she said, of owning her own place. "There was a lot of nail-biting and praying it would work, and it did. There were many years when a hundred hours a week was not unheard of for me. I made a lot of sacrifices. You're not enjoying nights and weekends off in this business."
An important part of being in business means understanding the community and understanding what is missing or what the community needs to support the business.
“Hoagie's is simple, quality food that is reasonably priced, and it is consistent," said Bliss. "I knew that was sort of a magic formula."
She also believes it's important to provide friendly customer service.
