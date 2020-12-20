NEWPORT -- Police Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery.
On Sunday, Dec, 20 at 4:12 a.m., an employee of the Cumberland Farms convenience store on East Main Street reported they had been robbed. The clerk reported that a male suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun and began demanding money. The alleged suspect received a quantity of cash and left through a side entrance, fleeing toward the rear of the building.
The suspect was wearing a red face mask and black gloves. He is a white male wearing a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt, approximately 5'11" to 6' tall with a slender build with scraggly brown hair down to his ears.
The Newport Police K-9 responded to assist in a search for the suspect. The United States Border Patrol also provided mutual aid in the form of a K-9 to assist in the search. Bingham thanks Border Patrol for their assistance at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.
