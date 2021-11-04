NEWPORT CITY—Chief Travis Bingham reports that after a diligent investigation by the Newport City Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to an incident of shots fired at Gardner Memorial Park last month.
Police are actively seeking to arrest Matthew Champagne, 19, of Barton. He is facing charges of attempted murder, first degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment
At 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, Newport City Police were dispatched to Gardner Memorial Park after a report that multiple shots had been fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers initiated an on-scene investigation through which they learned that a witness heard several shots. The witness also reported seeing a sedan and a truck leave the area.
Police say they did not encounter anyone who had been injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers spoke with additional witnesses in the area, who also reported hearing multiple shots fired, and conducted an extensive search of the park and surrounding area. Officers subsequently located 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.
Through their continued investigation, police were involved in a dispute, and Champagne allegedly fired shots at the man.
This incident remains under investigation by Newport Police. Anyone with information about this incident, or Champagne whereabouts, is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty, police said.