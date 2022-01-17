NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham and the Newport Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, at 9:34 p.m., Newport Police responded to Maplefields, located on Main Street in Newport for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, an employee of the store informed police that a man walked into the store, brandished a knife and demanded money from the register.
The suspect fled the store with a quantity of cash, and the clerk was not injured.
The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a black zip-up jacket. The Chief Bingham is asking anyone who may have been in the area or noticed anything suspicious to contact Newport Police at 802-334-6733.