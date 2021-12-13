NEWPORT CITY - Some Orleans County residents will have a green Christmas, money green that is, thanks to the Rotary Club of Newport.
Community Service Board Director for the Newport Rotary, Bill Gardyne, said in the days leading up to Christmas, each club member will be handing out envelopes that contain $100 to a random person.
“It might be someone who needs an exceptional amount, or it could be someone who isn’t as needy,” he said. “If that is the case, then they have the option to pay it forward and give it to someone they know who needs it.”
How the members choose the recipient is up to each individual, but the club hopes the gift will go to someone who will do the most good.
“It’s clear that people around here are not only hurting financially, but emotionally and spirit-wise as well,” Gardyne said. “They could use a little boost.”
See more in Monday's Newport Daily Express....