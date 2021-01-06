Newport Shooting Suspect Arrested

The person suspected of shooting a man on November 30 at the waterfront plaza in Newport has been arrested.
JAQUAN FLINTROY, AGE 26, OF HARTFORD, CONN. was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder for his alleged role in the shooting, as well as federal drug and firearms charges.
FLINTROY was apprehended without incident Wednesday morning at a residence in Westmore through a joint effort by Newport Police, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, the Vermont Drug Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.
On Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m., Newport Police responded to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot, near 187 Waterfront Plaza, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, DONTA FLOWERS SR., AGE 44, OF HARTFORD, CONN., who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Through a subsequent investigation, Newport Police identified FLINTROY as the suspected shooter.
FLINTROY is currently being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans, and is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Burlington.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.