NEWPORT TOWN – During their meeting last Thursday evening, the Newport Town Selectboard gave the okay for the State of Vermont to remove the Sleeper Pond Dam.
Before the vote, Selectboard Chair Steve Barrup said a representative from the state previously appeared at a meeting regarding Sleeper Pond.
“The state wants to remove the dam,” Barrup said. He said there was discussion back and forth, and it was decided that those involved would get together tto discuss a final solution. “We now have a letter, and it’s signed by all the parties in agreement for removing the dam in a collaborative effort of working together.”
The town won’t need to pick up the expense for the state to remove the dam.
Barrup said that as selectboard members were signing bills at Thursday’s meeting he realized that the town pays a yearly tax of $200 to the state to have the dam. The dam was used when there were active mills nearby, but discussion alluded to the fact that the dam is no longer necessary.