The Vermont State Police are looking for Newport City woman who they say assaulted a trooper based out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
On Wednesday evening, troopers stopped Angela Birk, 40, on Interstate-91 for minor motor vehicle violations, Trooper Domonique Figueroa wrote in a press release issued Thursday.
According to the police report, Birk initially stopped and while being questioned by troopers, she abruptly drove away from the traffic stop. As she drove away, police reported she dragged along VSP Sgt. Matthew Tarricone for about 50 yards down the interstate at speeds of roughly 20 mph. Police wrote that as Birk's speed started to increase, Tarricone was able to break free from Birk's vehicle.
Tarricone sustained scrapes and bruises but declined medical attention.
The police reported that after Birk drove away from the traffic stop, she then failed to stop for pursing police vehicles using their blue lights and siren. According to Figueroa's report, Birk also operated her vehicle in an unsafe manner.
As Birk was fleeing, police wrote, Birk operated her vehicle at excessive speeds passed several vehicles while also weaving through traffic from I-91 to Vermont Route 122 and then onto Vermont Route 114.
Troopers eventually lost sight of Birk's vehicle near Burke Village as she continued to operate in a northerly direction.