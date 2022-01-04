NEWPORT CITY – A 34-year-old Newport City woman already on conditions of release was back in court Monday to face felony drug charges.
Kassandra Medellin-Oliver entered innocent pleas to a charge of possession of two grams of heroin and a charge of trafficking heroin, and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. As of Monday, she was being detained until a responsible adult would vouch for her.
State Trooper Logan Miller said in a court affidavit that authorities received word Medellin-Oliver violated her conditions of release by not returning to work after her break. Court files say she had to be either at work or home.
According to court files, the trooper contacted Shelia Martin from probation and parole, who reportedly said a GPS ping determined Medellin-Oliver was at the parking lot at work. However, police couldn’t find her. A second GPS ping showed Medellin-Oliver at a business across the street, but police could not find here there either. A third ping showed her back at work, but police still could not find her, Miller said.
