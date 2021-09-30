ERBY – Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) continues to move forward to meet the Department of Mental Health (DMH) requirements to get their division of Adult and Children Mental Health off of provisional status.
NKHS Board member Dr. Denise Niemira explained NKHS has three separate divisions with three separate contracts with three separate state agencies. They include the developmental disability division with a contract with Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living (DAIL), that is not on provisional status. NKHS’ substance abuse division that gets its contract through Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention is also not in provisional status.
“It’s only the Adult and Children Mental Health Division that has the contract with DMH,” Niemira said. “They can’t shut down the entire agency, but they could take away our contracts for adult and children mental health services, but then they would need to give them to someone else.”
