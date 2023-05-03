NEWPORT CITY- The Right To Repair bill made it before the Commerce and Economic Development Committee in the House of Representatives for a hearing. The bill, introduced by Representative Katherine Sims, will require manufacturers to allow agriculture operations access to tools, codes, onboard diagnostics and manuscripts to repair their equipment.
The Vermont Farm Bureau opposes the bill, preferring instead to negotiate directly with the industry leaders. Executive Director Joe Tisbert recently presented the Commerce Committee with memorandums of understanding with John Deere and New Holland. The companies will allow access to the appropriate materials with the understanding the companies have copyrighted software that is protected from infringement.