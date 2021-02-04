Burlington--Do you know an individual or organization that has demonstrated a strong commitment to the care and nurturing of Vermont's trees and forests?
You can help recognize a tree champion with a nomination for a 2021 Vermont Tree Steward Award.
These awards have been presented annually since 1996 by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program (VT UCF) to help promote the importance of forests and celebrate those who work hard to conserve them. Awards will be given out in four categories.
Nominations are due by March 31. To submit a nomination or view the list of past award winners, go to http://go.uvm.edu/tsa. For questions or additional information, please contact Gwen Kozlowski at gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 506.
Recipients will be announced in April and will be recognized through VT UCF's website, social media platforms and the media.
Award categories are as follows:
HAMILTON: This award recognizes a tree warden who has significantly advanced the goals of urban and community forestry through effective conservation planning, successful forestry practices, increased citizen engagement and public education. It was created in 2017 in honor of the late Dr. Larry Hamilton, a former tree warden in Charlotte.
LEADER: Any individual who, through services to his or her community or organization, has shown strong leadership, dedication and commitment in carrying out an urban or community forestry effort is eligible.
UNSUNG HERO: Nominees for this award include an individual and/or group for sustained efforts that extend above and beyond to make a difference in a community's urban and community forest.
VOLUNTEER GROUP/COMMUNITY: This award is presented to an organization, team, ad/hoc group or community that has shown a strong commitment to introducing or sustaining an urban and community forestry project within their community.
VT UCF is a partnership of University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. To learn more, visit www.vtcommunityforestry.org.