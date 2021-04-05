Burlington--For more than 50 years, one exemplary dairy farm in Vermont has been recognized each year as the Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year.
The award is presented by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association in cooperation with the New England Green Pastures Program. The winning farm is chosen based on several criteria including overall excellence in farm management; milk production; quality of milk, crops and pasture; attention to herd health; good land stewardship and sustainable environmental practices.
Agricultural organizations, dairy co-ops, agribusinesses, farmers and other individuals are encouraged to nominate an outstanding dairy farm. Previous nominees not selected as the winner may be nominated again. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 30.
The nomination form, information about the award and profiles of past recipients can be found at http://go.uvm.edu/vdfya. If questions or to request a form by mail, contact Peggy Manahan at peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or (800) 639-2130.
A judging committee comprised of past award recipients will select the winner, who will be announced this summer. In addition to receiving an engraved silver pitcher, the farm will be featured on Across the Fence, UVM Extension’s daily farm, home and community show that airs on WCAX-TV.
The winner also will be honored at an awards banquet at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in September, and at the Vermont Farm Show in Essex Junction in January if circumstances allow.
Sunderland Farm, a sixth-generation dairy operation in Bridport, was named the 2020 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year. Wonder Why Farm, a certified organic dairy operation in Cabot, won in 2019 and Aires Hill Farm, a 400-head Holstein farm in Berkshire, in 2018.