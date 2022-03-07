NEWPORT CITY – Orleans County will soon get a walk-in health care clinic at the former UPS Store on Main Street in downtown Newport.
Newport City has granted a zoning permit to the joint venture between Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC), which is a federally qualified health care organization, and North Country Hospital (NCH). The clinic is slated to open this summer. Although the facility will not substitute emergency department level of care, it should help divert non-emergency care. It is expected to lower costs to patients or their health insurance carriers.
“It will be general walk-in care for the things you might go to your [primary care] provider for... Sore throats, minor scrapes, sprains, and things of that nature,” explained Christopher Towne, the NCHC's chief strategy officer.
