NEWPORT CITY – Just in time for the cold weather, North Country Hospital patients receiving outpatient care have something warm to cuddle with while receiving treatment, and it’s all thanks to members of the North Country Quilters Guild.
Sherry Greenwood, chair of the quilt show that was held at the Newport City Municipal Building over the weekend, said their group makes a lot of donations to nursing homes, the Veterans Home in Bennington, the Department for Children and Families, the Ronald McDonald House in Burlington, and Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in South Hero, which is a special camp for kids with cancer. The group agrees the kids cherish the quilts they receive every year they attend the camp. Valerie Rittershausen, president for the North Country Quilters Guild, noted they also mean it’s another year the kids overcame cancer.
