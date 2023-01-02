NEWPORT CITY – The first baby born at North Country Hospital in 2023 came into the world on Sunday, New Year’s Day. He was actually due on Jan. 12.

Mason Edward Duncan was born at 1:51 p.m. to Brittany and Matthew Duncan of Barton. His weight was seven pounds, 14 ounces, and he was 22 inches long. This is the couple’s first child.

