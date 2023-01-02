NEWPORT CITY – The first baby born at North Country Hospital in 2023 came into the world on Sunday, New Year’s Day. He was actually due on Jan. 12.
Mason Edward Duncan was born at 1:51 p.m. to Brittany and Matthew Duncan of Barton. His weight was seven pounds, 14 ounces, and he was 22 inches long. This is the couple’s first child.
The couple met when they were 13 years old, during the Rotary Club of Newport’s Junior High Basketball Tournament. Brittany attended Orleans Elementary School, and Matthew attended North Country Union Junior High School in Derby. They also had mutual friends.
“We’ve been together since then,” said Brittany. “We got married in 2019.”
They both went on to attend North Country Union High School in Newport City. The couple was separated for a short time during their college years. However, they saw each other during weekends and texted each other. Brittany attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, for her undergraduate studies and finished her graduate program in physical therapy at the University of Vermont. She graduated on Dec. 14 and hopes to take her license exam in April.
Her parents are Robert and Peggy Royer of Orleans.