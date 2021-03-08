The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) is pleased to announce the 2021 State Economic & Infrastructure Development grant application opportunity. Eligible organizations, which include nonprofit and governmental entities (state, local & Indian tribes), will be able to access grant application details
(available via NBRC’s website, nbrc.gov) beginning today, March 8th.
Potential applicants are able to express interest through Letters of Interest, which are not required, but are strongly encouraged. Letters must be submitted to loi@nbrc.gov by March 26th at 5PM. Initial inquiries concerning eligibility, suitability, and integration with economic development priorities, should be directed to each NBRC State’s Program Manager (contacts listed below). Questions about the application itself should be directed to the NBRC’s Program Director, Andrea Smith, at asmith@nbrc.gov, or (603) 369-3001.
Applicants are encouraged to review the application materials closely this year for several programmatic changes, including the opportunity for a waiver of match requirements for applicants unable to provide match due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The communities of this region are continually innovating and working hard to enhance the dynamism of our region’s economy” said NBRC Executive Director Rich Grogan. He added, “And this year, we have additional tools available to assist communities and organizations who have seen their local economies impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to working with our State partners to help our region’s communities realize their vision for a vibrant economic future.”
The funds for this program, and all NBRC programs, are available thanks to the support of the Congressional Delegations of all four NBRC states: Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.