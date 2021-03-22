Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) is reporting three new cases of Covid-19 among incarcerated individuals in the outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport.
The cases were detected in testing conducted March 18, and are contained to the same unit as the past four rounds of positive incarcerated results. No staff tested positive.
There are currently 33 positive incarcerated cases and three positive staff cases at the facility, where 145 prior positive individuals have been medically cleared to leave isolation, which means they are no longer considered Covid-positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
The entire facility is being tested again today and has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on February 25. The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 incarcerated individuals tested positive for the virus in testing conducted February 23, 2021.
As of Monday morning, a total of nine staff and 34 incarcerated individuals statewide are positive for the virus.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.