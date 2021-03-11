Waterbury, Vt., March 11, 2021 – Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) is reporting nine new cases of Covid-19 among incarcerated individuals and one new staff case in the outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport. The cases were detected in testing conducted March 8.
The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 incarcerated individuals tested positive for the virus in testing conducted February 23, 2021. There are currently 115 positive incarcerated cases and 12 positive staff cases at the facility.
By Friday, 106 positive incarcerated individuals will be medically cleared to leave isolation at NSCF, which means they are no longer considered Covid-positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus. This will bring the total number of positive incarcerated cases to 13. The entire facility is being tested again today and has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on February 25. Northeast Correctional Complex is also in full lockdown. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.
“We are fully prepared to handle new positive cases at our facilities and it’s encouraging to see the spread slowing in Newport,” said Commissioner Jim Baker.
As of Thursday, a total of 16 staff and 120 incarcerated individuals statewide are positive for the virus.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.
Daily updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.