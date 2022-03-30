NEWPORT CITY- Governor Phil Scott confirmed at Tuesday's weekly press conference that Northern State Correctional Facility Superintendent Scott Martin has been placed on paid leave.
Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml stated in a press release Martin will not be returning to the superintendent's position.
“The Vermont Department of Corrections is committed to changing the culture of corrections, adapting to new realities, and ushering in a new era of leadership and commitment to our team. This type of change requires clear and proactive leadership and a focus on making the best decisions in good faith and with integrity,” said Commissioner Deml. “Sometimes changing a system means changing who is in charge. As the Department moves out of the pandemic, we are fully leaning into Department-wide changes aimed at improving the morale and well-being of staff and incarcerated individuals.”
Newly appointed Secretary of the Agency of Human Services Jenney Samuelson was candid at the press conference, stating the decision was made to create a significant culture change for staff and inmates.
"Our concerns are management, direction, and leadership," Samuelson said. She did not go into further details.
Assistant superintendent Mike Koehler will serve as acting superintendent for the time being.
