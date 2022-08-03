Jay Peak Resort

JAY - Pacific Group Resorts Inc. has tendered an offer of $58 million to acquire Jay Peak Resort. Court appointed receiver Mike Goldberg has overseen the resort since 2016. In a motion to US District Court Judge Darrin Gayles on August 1, Goldberg asked the court to approve the sale with conditions.

"The time has come for the Receiver to sell the Jay Peak Resort," Goldberg wrote to Judge Gayles. He recounted that six years ago the resort was on the verge of collapse and reeling from the unfolding EB-5 scandal.  

