JAY - Pacific Group Resorts Inc. has tendered an offer of $58 million to acquire Jay Peak Resort. Court appointed receiver Mike Goldberg has overseen the resort since 2016. In a motion to US District Court Judge Darrin Gayles on August 1, Goldberg asked the court to approve the sale with conditions.
"The time has come for the Receiver to sell the Jay Peak Resort," Goldberg wrote to Judge Gayles. He recounted that six years ago the resort was on the verge of collapse and reeling from the unfolding EB-5 scandal.
"Now, after more than 6 years, the Jay Peak Resort is significantly more profitable and hundreds of jobs have been saved."
Jay Peak Resort has been on the market for four years and Pacific Group Resorts (PRG) has submitted the highest offer. Proceeds of the sale will be distributed to the EB-5 investors.
Prior to Judge Gayles authorizing the sale of the resort, the parties agreed to undergo an auction. As Goldberg describes it, PRG agrees to serve as a "stalking horse" bidder, allowing other bidders the opportunity to submit a better offer. The bid deadline will be 30 days after the judge signs the order.
"This will start the process by which the resort will be sold," Jay Peak Resort general manager Steve Wright said. Wright was appointed to the position after long time general manager Bill Stenger resigned.
