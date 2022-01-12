BARTON- On Friday evening the driver of a red Ford F250 pick up truck went off the road into a ditch and hit a utility pole. The accident happened on Route 58 just past the former Desmarais Equipment store outside of Orleans Village.
Village trustee and supervisor John Morley said the accident occurred around 9:30 pm. Residential homes and businesses served by the Orleans Electric Department did not lose service as a result of the accident.
"Everyone was energized," Morley said on Monday. The OED replaced the pole which leaned over the road on Saturday.
Morley requested an investigation and accident report from the state police.
"Who do we bill for it?" Morley asked.
The crash is under investigation by the Vermont State Police, Adam Silverman confirmed. Silverman is the public information officer for the VSP. By the time VSP was notified of the accident the truck had been removed. The operator is unknown.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call VSP in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip on the VSP website.