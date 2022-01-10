The Vermont State Police reports that one person has been taken into custody following an incident Monday morning near Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. A law-enforcement presence remains in the area, and the public should continue to avoid the area where possible. Watch the Newport Daily Express for more details. (Photo by Christopher Roy)
breaking
One person in custody after incident in Derby Line
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Athlete of the Week: Aiden Hale
- Lake Region Indoor Track Team Competes at UVM Meet
- Patriots, doomed by slow start, look ahead to playoffs
- One person in custody after incident in Derby Line
- Iconic landmark going up for auction
- Lady Rangers Get Back in the Win Column, Beat U-32 48-35
- Vermont To Partner With National Institutes Of Health To ‘Test’ Online Ordering & Delivery Of 500,000 Rapid Covid-19 Tests
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump sticks to election falsehoods on Jan. 6
Popular Content
Articles
- NCH welcomes the first baby of 2022
- Missing Teen
- Newport woman denies drug allegations
- Reid Burke Returns to the Rink to Manage Vikings
- Artist of the Week: Katie Kelley
- Iconic landmark going up for auction
- One person in custody after incident in Derby Line
- Newport inmate dies over the weekend
- Lake Region UHS enrollment expected to increase
- City voters asked to bond for new fire truck, council approves proposed municipal budget
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.