If you see a strange flying machine in the Kingdom, it might be Robert Nolan or Susan Tyrell. Robert and Susan Tyrell love visiting the NEK. Robert shared his story with the Express of being captured and accused of being in the CIA as a child with his family while in Nicaragua, becoming homeless, joining the military and creating a flying machine that can't be detected on radar. Read about it in the Weekend Edition.
One Wild Ride, Robert Nolan and Susan Tyrell
