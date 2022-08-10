DERBY LINE – This past Saturday, a group of individuals that oppose Proposition 5, also known as Article 22, held an open presentation at St. Edwards Church Hall in Derby Line. The article is a proposed Vermont Constitutional Amendment, and will be on the general election ballot this November.
An informational card presented at the gathering states that Article 22 will ask voters to “add an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that would guarantee abortion right up until the point of birth - even if the baby is fully developed and capable of surviving outside the womb.”
Before the presentation, Decan and Bioethicist Pete Gummere of St. Johnsbury explained that he is focused on the ethical concerns surrounding healthcare issues. He said he has concerns about Article 22 for many reasons, including physiological and theological issues. Gummere said as a citizen he is concerned that the legislature has abdicated its responsibility to tell Vermonters what the proposal is really about.
"They've used very open-ended language, and the courts will decide what is covered," Gummere claimed. "Yes, the courts will decide as they decide many things, but the idea that they are going to decide, from scratch, what the legislature really means with this and what the people really mean confounds me because the language is vague enough."
Gummere believes that language of the amendment will go beyond abortion and potentially allow for the legalization of prostitution because they will be consenting adults.
