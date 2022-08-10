DERBY LINE – This past Saturday, a group of individuals that oppose Proposition 5, also known as Article 22, held an open presentation at St. Edwards Church Hall in Derby Line. The article is a proposed Vermont Constitutional Amendment, and will be on the general election ballot this November.

An informational card presented at the gathering states that Article 22 will ask voters to “add an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that would guarantee abortion right up until the point of birth - even if the baby is fully developed and capable of surviving outside the womb.”

Tags

Recommended for you