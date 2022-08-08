MORGAN - Morgan is looking for a solution to the ongoing issue of contaminated water. More specifically, the town is looking to clean up the water at Turning Points, the former location of the E. Taylor Hatton Elementary School. The town owns the school building where 31 students and 18 staff are located. The discovery in 2020 of excessive levels of PFAS chemicals in the water has led the selectboard to take remedial action. 

PFAS are a family of synthetic chemicals that can accumulate in the bodies of humans and animals causing long term health consequences. 

