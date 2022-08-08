MORGAN - Morgan is looking for a solution to the ongoing issue of contaminated water. More specifically, the town is looking to clean up the water at Turning Points, the former location of the E. Taylor Hatton Elementary School. The town owns the school building where 31 students and 18 staff are located. The discovery in 2020 of excessive levels of PFAS chemicals in the water has led the selectboard to take remedial action.
PFAS are a family of synthetic chemicals that can accumulate in the bodies of humans and animals causing long term health consequences.
The immediate solution for the school was to switch to bottled water for drinking. Long term, the firm Otter Creek Engineering is exploring multiple solutions to provide a clean water source.
Water quality testing in December 2020 and January 2021 produced samples of 29.98ng/1 and 24.25nl/1. Both samples are above the state standard of 20/nl/1.
Engineer Craig Jewett said they are working on a dual path of tracking the source of the contamination and drafting a solution.
"There is no identification of the source," Jewett said. "This is not uncommon."
He cited Mt. Holly School in Vermont which is located in the countryside but has tested for high levels of PFAS.
