GREENSBORO – An Orleans couple hopes to become one of Vermont’s first legal manufacturer of cannabis products. Kelli and Chris Story own two businesses related to the plant. The legal sale of cannabis is set to take place later this year.
The Storys are seeking a processing license, a manufacturing license, and a craft cultivation license. Those licenses will allow for a 1,000 square foot indoor grow space. It will also include an option to grow 50 additional outdoor plants. The couple plan to sell their indoor plants for profit, while the outdoor plants will be used to support making edibles, and to give them to individuals who legally can’t grow cannabis, or who can't afford to purchase it from medical dispensaries.
While Kelli is confident that her land will meet the state criteria, she is concerned that due to federal regulations, others growers who have land with federal ties won’t be eligible to receive state licenses.
“I am concerned about the impact federal regulations will have on our bipoc community as well as low income Vermont residents wanting to enter the industry. It’s messed up,” she charged. “The federal government does what they want to.”
Kelli also has concerns that those with mortgages will have to pay them off to receive a permit because most banks follow FDIC rules, which prohibit working with cannabis operations.
Kelli believes marijuana legalization will provide good-paying jobs for the region.
