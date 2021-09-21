MONTPELIER – The Northeast Kingdom has a high rate of COVID-19 cases for the week. That’s according to information provided just before the start of Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference Tuesday.
The information says that the cases reported between September 14 and September 20 were 623.6 per 100,000. Caledonia County reported 315.1 per 100,000, and 210.9 per 100,000 in Essex County. Meanwhile, Chittenden County, the highest populated county in the state, had 152.4 cases per 100,000. The same sheet says that between September 7 and September 13, Orleans County had 214 cases, Caledonia County had 152.7 cases, Essex County had 227.2 cases, while Chittenden County had 152.4 cases.
