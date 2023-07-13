Thursday morning, day 3 of recovery, dawned gray with a heavy looking sky, threatening more rain. As people and businesses were still digging silt from basements, sorting through damaged property, and surveying the mess left by receding waters, road and construction crews continued cleaning up roads and clearing debris blockages from bridges. Some businesses affected by the flooding were closed for a day or more as cleanup began, places like Martha’s Diner in Coventry and Currier’s Market in Glover.