Martha's Diner-Vermont Flooding July 11 2023

The water rose quickly over Monday night, July 10, filling the basement of Martha's Diner and flooding Coventry village. Damage done to the restaurant kept the business from opening until Friday, July 14. (Courtesy Photo)

Thursday morning, day 3 of recovery, dawned gray with a heavy looking sky, threatening more rain. As people and businesses were still digging silt from basements, sorting through damaged property, and surveying the mess left by receding waters, road and construction crews continued cleaning up roads and clearing debris blockages from bridges. Some businesses affected by the flooding were closed for a day or more as cleanup began, places like Martha’s Diner in Coventry and Currier’s Market in Glover.

 

