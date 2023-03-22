Village Trustees Orleans 2023

From the left are Village of Orleans trustees Donald Coburn, Eric Lanou and John Morley. (Photo by Ed Barber)

ORLEANS VILLAGE - The annual meeting was a quiet affair as village voters swiftly dispensed with the 12 articles on the warning. The hot topic was an appropriation of $60,000 to hire law enforcement services. 

The 2022 budget didn't have a line item for law enforcement services, but the Orleans Village trustees spent $13,187 in the last quarter of 2022 with the Sheriff’s Department. Village trustee and supervisor John Morley said the trustees reacted to complaints by business owners and residents about criminal activity.

