ORLEANS VILLAGE - The annual meeting was a quiet affair as village voters swiftly dispensed with the 12 articles on the warning. The hot topic was an appropriation of $60,000 to hire law enforcement services.
The 2022 budget didn't have a line item for law enforcement services, but the Orleans Village trustees spent $13,187 in the last quarter of 2022 with the Sheriff’s Department. Village trustee and supervisor John Morley said the trustees reacted to complaints by business owners and residents about criminal activity.
Shelia Martin returns as clerk and treasurer. The following positions were also collectively reelected: E. J. Rowell as chief engineer, first assistant Jay Ratte, and second assistant Ronald Hoyt.
The village budget for 2023 is $541,420 of which $469,300 will be raised in taxes. An additional $13,000 will be added to the water capital reserve fund and $46,000 to the sewer reserve fund. The funds will be leveraged with grants for upgrades and equipment replacement.
Morley said the trustees’ offer to work with BED still stands. OED has provided support for BED, especially after Barton Village's linemen resigned.
"I hope we're able to get together and discuss efficiencies and benefits to both communities," Morley said following the annual meeting.
For more details on the meeting, see Thursday's Express for the full story