NEWPORT CITY - Life experiences can shape future choices and goals. Charlee Royer, a freshman at North Country Union High School was recently selected as Miss Northeast Kingdom’s Outstanding Teen. She is active in dance, as well as community service activities. These are some of the foundation stones Royer will use to achieve her goals.
In school, Royer is enrolled in the performing arts program and will take Life Sciences at the North Country Career Center. By completing the Life Sciences curriculum, Royer will receive an LNA. Once enrolled in college, working toward a degree in psychiatry, Royer will work as an LNA to pay her way.