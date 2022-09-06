MONTREAL – A passenger train service from Montreal to Boston could be coming through the Northeast Kingdom in about two years. Planned stops include Island Pond and Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Project consultant and Director of Night Train Foundation, Francis Rebello, is working with a non-profit in the initial stages of the project. They are currently working on finalizing an agreement with the railroad. From there, he said that the plan is to have investors come on board to finance the train. 

