MONTREAL – A passenger train service from Montreal to Boston could be coming through the Northeast Kingdom in about two years. Planned stops include Island Pond and Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Project consultant and Director of Night Train Foundation, Francis Rebello, is working with a non-profit in the initial stages of the project. They are currently working on finalizing an agreement with the railroad. From there, he said that the plan is to have investors come on board to finance the train.
Rebello said research shows there is a big market for an overnight train. Local tracks are not set up for modern, fast traveling passenger trains. But, Rebello said that an overnight train wouldn’t need to be fast, and so the rail line that passes through Island Pond would be sufficient. He suggested the train would travel between 30 and 40 miles per hour. Even if the train is going slow, in some ways, passengers are saving time because they are sleeping while traveling, he explained.
