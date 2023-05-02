NEWPORT CITY - Air quality tests at North Country Union High School confirms elevated levels of the chemical PCB. Representatives from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Agency of Education and Department of Health are working with school administrators to address remediation strategies. Principal Chris Young and state officials discussed the findings at a special meeting of the high school's Business Operations Committee on Monday evening. A public meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday for the administration to share results of the testing and outline remediation strategies
