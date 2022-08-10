Cori Jean Demeritt has been an owner and tattoo artist at Kingdom Ink in Craftsbury, VT for seven years and counting. Her studio is private, creating custom and unique designs for her appointment only clients. This year she welcomed local tattoo artist Kaitlyn Parenteau into her studio. Demeritt says she has been so grateful to add Parenteau’s energy, vibe, and raw talent to the mix.
Originally from New Jersey, Demeritt has lived in Vermont for twelve years. She explained she moved here for quiet and to farm, which she did while pursuing her studio. Landscaping and odd jobs helped her save up enough to buy her own equipment and get all of her paperwork lined up for the tattoo studio. Once joining her local Craftsbury Fire Department, everyone was so supportive that it made her make the jump into opening Kingdom Ink.
Demeritt said her art work varies from client to client, but she’s been trying to focus on super sharp, clean lined, botanical and nature pieces of which she’s become known for. She’s also known for intricate embroidery and lace themed pieces. Demeritt did say that besides the beautiful, more artsy pieces, she likes to throw in some “bad a** pieces” here and there, like the longhorn steer skull she recently had done.
Demeritt explained that she likes to use different sized needles when tattooing, comparing them to paint brushes. She uses a different size needle depending on texture, width of lines, and shading. She always tells her clients to bring snacks when they come to a session, as the process does take some time. Once done, she sends her clients away with an amazing artistic piece, aftercare instructions, and a homemade aftercare ink balm.
