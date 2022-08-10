Cori Jean Demeritt has been an owner and tattoo artist at Kingdom Ink in Craftsbury, VT for seven years and counting. Her studio is private, creating custom and unique designs for her appointment only clients. This year she welcomed local tattoo artist Kaitlyn Parenteau into her studio. Demeritt says she has been so grateful to add Parenteau’s energy, vibe, and raw talent to the mix.

 

