Phil’s virtual prediction: 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — For the first time in three years, Punxsutawney Phil

saw his shadow Tuesday morning at a chilly, snow-splashed Gobbler’s

Knob.

As legend has it, that means six more weeks of winter. This was the

106th time in 135 years that Phil emerged from his burrow and made such

a prediction, though in each of the previous two years, he had failed to

see a shadow and called for an early spring.

Just before 7:30 .a.m., the world’s most famous groundhog and his Inner

Circle delivered the prediction virtually, by means of a live internet

stream and website to a worldwide audience.

For the first time ever, there were no fans allowed in attendance

Tuesday to hear Phil’s prognostication because of the ongoing COVID-19

pandemic. A year ago, a crowd reported to be near 50,000 had flocked to

Gobbler’s Knob for the ceremony.

Groundhog Club Inner Circle president Jeff Lundy, in his first year in

the role, spoke to Phil in his native language, Groundhogese, and Phil

directed him to the proper scroll.

It read: "It's a beautiful morning this I can see, with all my fans

viewing virtually. My faithful followers, being safe and secure, our

tradition of Groundhog Day must endure. We have all passed through the

darkness of night, but now see hope in morning's bright light. But now,

when I turn to see, there's a perfect shadow cast of me; six more weeks

of winter there will be."

The virtual event began promptly at 6:30 a.m. with a welcome message

from Lundy.

"This year is different. Gobbler's Knob is empty. But the tradition

continues. There will always be a Groundhog Day," Lundy said.

Dan "Moonshine" McGinley and David "Thunder Conductor" Gigliotti, the

Inner Circle members who typically provide the entertainment for Phil's

followers at Gobbler's Knob beginning in the wee hours of Groundhog

morning, also made a virtual appearance.

Celebrity guest messages were included from Camille Schrier, Miss

America 2020; Stephen Toboloski, who played Ned Ryerson in the movie

"Groundhog Day; Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno of The Weather Channel;

Danny Rubin, "Groundhog Day" screenwriter; YouTube star Pittsburgh Dad;

country music stars Brett Eldredge, who sang the national anthem, and

Blake Shelton; and John Esposito, a Punxsy native and chairman/CEO

Warner Music Nashville.

The festivities made a turn toward the prognostication at 7:13 a.m.,

when the members of Phil's Inner Circle were introduced, including

rookie members Rob "Downpour" McCoy and Pat "Head Huntsman" Casaday. The

top-hat-wearing members then made their trek down the hill to Phil's

stump. From there, all that remained was waking Phil from his slumber

and hearing his annual prediction.

Groundhog Day 2021 was certainly very different from a tourism

standpoint. Punxsutawney Phil's Official Souvenir Shop reported late

last week that while online sales had been going well, sales in the

physical shop itself had been slower than normal because of the

pandemic.

But having no visitors at Gobbler's Knob didn't mean that the town was

completely devoid of visitors throughout the week, as a few made the

trip regardless, just to be in town on or around the big day.

Neal Geist, who lives in High Point, North Carolina, said that despite

the fact that things were going to be different this year, he just

couldn't resist the allure of Punxsutawney Phil and his big day. He said

he's had a streak going since his first trip back in 2016, and he just

couldn't bring himself to skip his visit this time around.

"I came as a one-time deal back in 2016, just to see what it was like,

and I just had so much fun that I said to myself, 'I'm going to go every

year,'" Geist said. "So, it's been an annual tradition, and even this

year with the restrictions and everything, I thought, ‘I just want to be

in Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day.’"

To officially keep his streak alive, Geist, who grew up in Pennsylvania

— about 60 miles northeast of Harrisburg in Higgins — spent the night in

town Monday before waking up in time to watch Phil's virtual

prognostication, then making the return trip home.

Walter Wilson, a member of the Groundhog Club chapter in New Jersey,

visited Gobbler's Knob on Monday. He said he frequently traveled to

Punxsutawney with Jackie Jones, who was the leader of their chapter and

had a great relationship with the Inner Circle. This year, the group

made the trip in her memory after she passed away.

A.J. Dereume, one of Phil's handlers, said he met Jackie and that they

each got matching tattoos on their ring fingers. "There's no better

definition of a fan of Phil than Jackie," he said.

Groundhog Day 2021 was certainly an event like none other, which could

be said each year given the unique nature of the prognostication and

surrounding events. But everyone is in agreement about one thing: hoping

that the 136th installment of Groundhog Day next year feels a lot more

familiar and "normal."

