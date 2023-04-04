DERBY LINE - Pinholes in a pipe did some serious damage to the Derby Line Fire Department building. The pipes connect to the sprinkler system and according to fire chief Craig Ellam, the leaks have happened twice before. The third time was last Thursday when Ellam was out of town.
Ellam brought the bad news to the Derby selectboard on Monday night.
The water damaged ceiling tiles, sheetrock, insulation, and the floor. The meeting room, bathrooms, and storage areas have been affected. Ellam said the pipe was full of sludge. The area has been cleaned up and Ellam is waiting to see is the insurance company will cover it.
"We need to swap it all out," Ellam said of the pipes. He's unsure if the insurance company will pay for the damage. The fire department has $10,000 budgeted for building repairs, which isn't enough to pay for all of the reconstruction costs.
Selectboard Chair Grant Spates assured Ellam if there was a need to borrow funds for the repair, the selectboard was prepared to do so.