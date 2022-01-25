NEWPORT CITY- As school boards and administrators build budgets for the fiscal year 2023, they struggle to accurately plan the new school year's programming given the constant changes in guidelines during the Covid pandemic. The North Country Union High School and North Country Career Center board recently set proposed budgets for the next fiscal year.
"Budgeting has been wacky these past few years," Principal Chris Young said. "We're trying to anticipate things."
Young points to two major factors impacted by the presence of the Covid virus. Programs, especially co-curricular and athletic, and the availability of federal ESSER funds.
In each of the past two years, programs were cut back or eliminated leading to unspent funds creating a $1.74 million fund balance. The use of ESSER funds that supplanted local budgets is another driver that creates a positive fund balance Young said.
"These factors have made it difficult to predict how the budget will perform," Young wrote to the school board. "We are confident that the budget that is presented will provide robust programs for NCUHS students.
A proposed high school budget of $15,122,600 includes $750,000 in ESSER funds. ESSER funds have no impact on the property tax rate. The tax rate will decline by 6.8 percent to $1.3772.
Read more in Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...