Police: Bank in Orleans Robbed

The Vermont State Police are looking for the gunman responsible for robbing the North Country Federal Credit Union in Orleans just after 3 p.m. Monday.
Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said investigation revealed a male dressed in dark clothing robbed the credit union with a firearm.
Police said the man took an undisclosed amount of money, left the bank on foot toward Maple Street and allegedly stole a bicycle. Police are reporting that a vehicle on River Road picked up the man before going north.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5’5” to 5’6”, with a slender build.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit