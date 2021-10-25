SHOTS FIRED

Newport City Police investigated a report of shots fired in Gardner Memorial Park last Thursday evening. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

Northeast Kingdom law enforcement agencies investigated two apparent gun incidents over the past few days.

Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham reports that at about 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to Gardner Memorial Park after they received a report that multiple gunshots had been fired in the area. According to Bingham, witnesses told police that they heard several shots. One of the witnesses saw a sedan and truck leave the area, police said.

Police said they did not encounter anyone injured because of the shooting but found 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.

Officers are looking for a person of interest, described as a male in his 20s, wearing a gray sweatshirt, with his hair in a bun.

Read more in Monday's Express...

Tags

Recommended for you