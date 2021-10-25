Northeast Kingdom law enforcement agencies investigated two apparent gun incidents over the past few days.
Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham reports that at about 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to Gardner Memorial Park after they received a report that multiple gunshots had been fired in the area. According to Bingham, witnesses told police that they heard several shots. One of the witnesses saw a sedan and truck leave the area, police said.
Police said they did not encounter anyone injured because of the shooting but found 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.
Officers are looking for a person of interest, described as a male in his 20s, wearing a gray sweatshirt, with his hair in a bun.
